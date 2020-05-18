Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to offer limited-time ‘Cruise The Zoo’ event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced today they are offering a limited-time drive-through fundraising event beginning May 20.
Cruise the Zoo presented by Dollar Bank will offer guests a chance to visit with the animals of the Zoo including giraffe, elephants, and bears from the safety of their vehicle.
The Zoo closed to the public March 16 due to COVID-19 precautions and has remained closed in accordance with the state’s current Stay Safe Ohio Order. Through the end of April, the company said the revenue is down over $1.5 million from 2019. The company said the temporary drive-through event will help raise much-needed support for the Zoo and its animal care efforts during the impacts of COVID-19.
“While the Zoo has been closed for over two months, our daily efforts to care for some of the world’s most endangered animals does not stop,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar in a released statement. “While we look forward to fully reopening the Zoo to the community as soon as it is safe to do so, the Cruise the Zoo event will offer families a way to visit with our animals and support the Zoo during this difficult time.”
The Zoo said the drive-through route will feature many of the Zoo’s fan-favorite destinations including Asian Highlands, African Elephant Crossing, Rosebrough Tiger Passage, and more. Guests can expect to see many of the Zoo’s animals including tigers, grizzly bears, snow leopards, takin, reindeer, lions, and kangaroos. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo employees will help guide families along the specified route that will also feature animal ambassador experiences.
A free audio guide will be available here for families to listen to along the adventure featuring expert information on animals, habitats, and conservation, the Zoo said. A Virtual Photo Booth sponsored by Dollar Bank will also offer families a chance to capture a lasting memory and show their support of the Zoo during this time.
“Dollar Bank is proud to continue its support of Cleveland Metroparks amid the Coronavirus pandemic. We think Cruise the Zoo is a creative avenue to keep the community engaged with the zoo while we all await a full reopening,” stated Vice President, Public Affairs, Dollar Bank Frank Buonomo in a released statement.
The Zoo said families can also participate in a scavenger hunt sponsored by Raising Cane’s and search for hidden animal displays throughout the Cruise the Zoo experience. Guests can share a picture on social media using the hashtag #CruiseTheZoo to earn a chance for an achievement award that can be exchanged for free food and drink at Raising Cane’s. The audio guide offers tips on animal locations.
Cruise the Zoo will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday from May 20 until May 31. Entry is $20 per car for Zoo members and $40 per car for non-members. Advance reservations that can only be purchased online are required for entry.
Reservations will be scheduled in one-hour time slots to help limit the number of vehicles per hour and maintain safety with the final ticketed entry concluding at 3 p.m., the Zoo said. Guests will not be able to exit their vehicle during the experience.
To support Cleveland Metroparks Zoo during this time, non-members can purchase a one-year membership to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and receive discounted admission for Cruise the Zoo. Memberships that begin during the Zoo’s closure will be valid for one year from the date the Zoo reopens or one year from a membership’s current expiration date, whichever is later.
To reserve your spot for the limited-time Cruise the Zoo event, visit here.
