1,657 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 28,454 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 1,657 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 28,454 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, held a briefing on Monday to discuss the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The state reported a total of 4,998 coronavirus-related hospitalizations and a total of 1,328 ICU admissions.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
