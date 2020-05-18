Crackdown on bars and restaurants not following new safety protocols

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warning today from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to bars and restaurants not following new safety protocols. In an afternoon briefing, Governor DeWine said the state is “marshaling all the resources at our disposal to assemble a large contingent of law enforcement and health officials from across state agencies and local communities.”
A surge in safety compliance checks is expected in the days and weeks ahead. Establishments found to be in violation could be issued administrative citations that could result in the revocation of liquor licenses.
According to Cleveland Mayor Jackson, over the weekend, Cleveland Police responded to 28 calls regarding mass gathers at both residences and businesses. Also, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Department of Public Health visited four restaurants and bars with the most complaints.
Agents with Ohio Investigative Unit Cleveland office did not issue any citations this past weekend, and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported only a handful of complaints.
The public is encouraged to report violations to their local health departments.
