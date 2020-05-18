Elyria Walmart pharmacist arrested at work for making terroristic threats

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Walmart pharmacist was arrested Saturday at work for allegedly making a bogus bomb threat.
Elyria police said Nicholas Rashedi texted his sister, telling her the store had received a bomb threat.
Rashedi’s sister then called police.
According to Elyria police, every officer on the department’s afternoon shift responded to the store.
Rashedi was taken into custody in the pharmacy and officers evacuated the building.
Officers then searched the store and determined the threat was a hoax.
The store was later re-opened.
Rashedi appeared in Elyria Municipal Court Monday and pleaded not guilty to making terroristic threats and inducing panic.
He is out on bond.
