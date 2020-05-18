Everything reopening in Ohio this week following the easing of restrictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health continues to ease restrictions in the state amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s what is opening up in the Buckeye state towards the end of May:
- Campgrounds: May 21
- Indoor restaurant dining: May 21
- Horse racing (no spectators): May 22
- Public and club pools: May 26
- Adult and Youth sports leagues: May 26
- Gyms and fitness centers: May 26
- Child Care: May 31
All of the state’s guidelines and restrictions can be seen on the Ohio Department of Health’s website.
There are 26,357 confirmed, and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, and 1,534 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 4,718 people have been hospitalized, including 1,268 admissions to intensive care units.
