Cuyahoga County executive order requires Face coverings while in all County buildings

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Anyone walking into a County building in Cuyahoga County is now required to wear a face covering.
The county said that the precautions are being taken in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The executive order was signed by County Executive, Armond Budison, on May 14.
“To reduce the spread of COVID-19, I have signed this executive order in accordance with Ohio Department of Health guidelines,” said Budish. “The health and safety of our residents and employees is my top priority, and I am going to continue to do everything I can to keep our employees and the public safe.”
A face covering must be cloth or other fabric and cover a person’s nose, mouth, and chin.
A face covering does not need to be worn when not advisable for health reasons, while the employee is working alone in a workspace that adheres to social distancing guidelines, or under any other circumstance recognized by the Ohio Department of Health.
