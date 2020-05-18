Family craft time! How to make a color volcano

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
All you need to make a Color Volcano is an egg carton, some ingredients from the kitchen, and you've got an exciting explosion!
Family craft time! Here’s how to make a Color Volcano – fizzing eruptions of color that are fun and easy to make! The more colors you make to activate them, the more crazy hues of lava you can see swirl and combine.
All you need is an egg carton, white vinegar, food coloring, tape, and empty containers like squeeze bottles, or small bottles.
This is an “adult supervision” craft: anytime you are using a craft knife or scissors when cutting up the egg carton, make sure there’s a grown-up around!
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.