FIRST ALERT DAY: Flood threat today and tonight, especially in western Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s what we call a “cut off area of low pressure." It is cut off from the general circulation going on across the country. It is located in Illinois today and it is tracking southeast. Typically when we get into one of these deals, it means an unsettled weather situation. More showers and storms will be rotating in our area throughout the day. The heaviest rainfall will be closer to the system. That puts western Ohio in an excessive rain threat. We will be monitoring the flood potential. Be prepared to take action if Flood Warnings are issued for your area. A much lesser chance of rain is in the forecast the farther east you go. Most afternoon temperatures warm into the 70s. A lake breeze will keep temperatures much cooler closer to the shore. It will be a breezy day with a southeast wind at 10-20 mph. A north wind kicks in if you are in the lake breeze zone.