19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain will cause flooding today, especially west

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s big weather maker is what we call a “cut off area of low pressure.”
That just means that it is cut off from the general circulation pattern going on across the country.
Cut off lows cause unsettled weather, which means that we’re in for scattered showers and storms today.
The cut off low will move southeast during the day.
Back to the forecast now, expect periods of showers throughout the day and into tonight.
Rain will be heavy from time to time.
Due to this heavy rain threat, the National Weather Service has placed much of our area under a Flood Watch.
Flooding is, of course, our main threat with the cut off low.
Watch for areas of standing water today and tonight.
Never drive past a barricade or over a flooded roadway.
The rain will wind down after midnight.
Tomorrow will be a much quieter day.
