Homes in North Olmsted flooded and more rain is on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick down pour can cause flooding. To prove it, much of North Olmsted finds itself having to deal with the aftermath of sustained heavy rain.
Drive almost any street in some North Olmsted neighborhoods, and you will see city crews picking up personal belongings littering the tree lawns of the residents who got flooded.
Lee Johnson told us about this being the third time she has been through this situation.
She shared some of the pictures she and her boy friend took of all the mess left by the flooding.
Everywhere you look in their basement you see fans, 10 of them, being used to help dry the floor so they can get the basement, cleaned up and the walls repaired. Lee lives on Lynhaven.
“I got 9 inches of water in my basement. WOW? And mud. It’s because it kept recirculating because my sump pump failed. The basement floor was covered in dirty water. The drywall obviously has to be removed. My love seat down there is runnier. The hot water tank is ruined.”
Otto Artbauer, Jr.'s house was flooded and he is still cleaning up his basement.
“We went looked to our basement and we had water up to the first step.”
Otto Artbaurer, Jr. has lived in his current house for JUST 4 years. In the house he lived in before this one he got hit with a big flood. He’s had to throw away his belongings again.
“We’ve been cleaning and throwing stuff out for three days now and actually down there and still cleaning. We had a couch, dressers, dehumidifier, things that were floating in the water, cabinets, furniture and stuff we had in boxes, on selves. I think we got about 24 inches in our basement. My neighbor over here said they had 20.”
“The water came down so fast that it overwhelmed the sump pump.”
A couple of doors down his neighbor, Lee Johnson, is having to deal with a flooded basement for a third time.
“There a pipe that goes from the outside into the crock of the sump pump and there’s a fitting inside that holds I it to the pipe inside and that fitting got overwhelmed and it just snapped. It was plastic. It broke so the sump pump went that way, the pipe went that way. The pump kept working but all It was doing was recirculating the was inside the crock which became filled with mud.”
That mud and water ended up in her basement. After the second flooded basement, Johnson says she got smart and put in Nature Stone. Now there are 10 fans being used to help dry the basement out. Johnson can’t believe this has happened again.
“We do a creek behind our houses it’s probably 60-70 feet back from our houses and the creek is 12 feet wide and 15 feet deep and it was full of water. We got that much water.”
