Jet Express resumes service to Put-in-Bay

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jet Express will resume limited service to Put-in-Bay from the Port Clinton location on May 22.
Click here for the limited schedule.
On June 15, Jet Express will move back to their regularly scheduled published service to Put-in-Bay.
Jet Express is urging passengers to purchase their tickets ahead of time to eliminate long lines at the ticket booth.
While onboard, passengers are asked to sit or stand with the people they arrived with and maintain social distancing as best as possible.
Click here for a list of open businesses at Put-in-Bay.
Service to Cedar Point and Kelly’s Island is still on hold and expected to resume mid-June.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.