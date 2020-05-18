Kohl’s and Macy’s reopen Monday with new safety measures in place

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kohl’s and Macy’s re-opened for customers on Monday.
Both stores have been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The following safety measures are in place for Kohl’s:
- Reduced operating hours, open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. until further notice
- Dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
- Signs on the floor for social distancing
- If store has two or more entrances, only one will be in use
- Carts will be sanitized between each use
- Fitting rooms closed
“We are pleased to begin welcoming our customers back to Kohl’s,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. "As we all adjust to a new normal, we will continue to provide the easy and efficient store experience that Kohl’s customers love, while implementing many new rigorous procedures that prioritize the safety of our associates and customers.
- The following safety measures are in place for Macy’s:
- Frequent and enhanced cleaning in heaving trafficked areas and on hard surfaces
- Social distancing guidelines
- Sanitation stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store
- Plexiglass at select registers
- Employees have been asked to wear face masks
“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s stores in the Cleveland community,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy. Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.