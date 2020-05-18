Lakewood Police searching for suspects accused of shoplifting over $1,000 in medications from CVS twice

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lakewood Police Department is asking for help identifying the male and female accused of shoplifting over $1,000 in over-the-counter medications from CVS on two separate occasions.
Police said they are already accused of shoplifting $1,000 worth of over-the-counter medications from CVS on March 21.
Now, police said they are accused of stealing $1,700 in over-the-counter medications CVS on Clifton Boulevard at 3 p.m. on Friday.
The suspects were seen walking into the CVS together and talking inside on cellphones, according to police.
According to police, the male walked away toward Cleveland while the female left in a black Chevy Colbalt parked in the Lucky’s Market lot and drove off south on W. 116th Street.
Police said the female wore Ugg-style boots during both incidents and the male wore the same black and white shoes in both incidents.
The male also has a large tattoo on the side of his neck, according to police.
Call Detective Jim Motylewski at 216-529-6676 if you can identify them.
