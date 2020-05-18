Lorain Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen May 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Department said officers need help finding 16-year-old Monica King after she left her home on May 1 and hasn’t been seen or heard of since.
Police described King as 5′4′', 165 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black sweat pants with white writing, and white Vans shoes, according to police.
“The Lorain Police Department is asking citizens to be on the lookout for Monica and to assist us in reuniting her with her family... If anyone is caught knowingly hiding Monica from her family or law enforcement, they will be charged and prosecuted,” Lorain Police said,
Call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2105 if you know where King may be.
