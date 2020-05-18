11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Trumbull County; brings total to 461 cases countywide

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trumbull County Combined Health District said Monday there are 11 new cases of coronavirus in the county, which brings the total cumulative to 461 total cases countywide.
The total cumulative dead is 39 countywide.
Health officials said as more testing is available, they anticipate an increase of positive cases.
The age range in cases is from less than one year old to 101 years old. There has been a total of 166 patients in the hospital.
47 people are in quarantined, and they are being monitored in Trumbull County, health officials said. Warren City has 24 people in quarantine. They are also keeping track of 64 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
Health officials said 392 people have successfully completed their quarantines, and they were released. Warren City has released 68 people from quarantine.
