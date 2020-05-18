2 new deaths reported due to COVID-19 in Cleveland; 33 new confirmed cases citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Monday there are two new deaths in the city due to coronavirus, which brings the total cumulative to 43 citywide. There are 33 new confirmed cases in the city due to the virus, which brings the total cumulative to 1,200 confirmed cases.
Health officials said the new deaths include a person in their 60s and a person in their 90s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19. The new confirmed cases include males and females, whose ages range from under 1 years old to their 90s.
As of today in the state, there are 1,657 total dead, and 28,454 total cases statewide.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county releases an updated map each Friday.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to any COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
