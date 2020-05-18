Police investigating suspected murder-suicide in Middleburg Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Middleburg Heights are investigating the May 15 deaths of a father and his adult son as a murder-suicide.
John Bojansky, 88, and his 58-year-old son Todd Bojansky were both found in their Big Creek Parkway home with apparent gunshot wounds to the head, according a police report.
Police believe the father shot his son, who was bedridden and on a ventilator, before turning the gun on himself.
John Bojansky was found with a gun in his hand, according to the police report. A relative told officers he had suffered from dementia.
Investigators interviewed a home health aide who said the father and son got along well with each other and that she did not see anything out of the ordinary between them in the days prior to their deaths.
