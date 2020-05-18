Portion of I-90 reopens after semi-truck overturns in Sheffield Village

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A portion of I-90 is back open after an overturned semi-truck shut the highway down in both directions.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday and closed I-90 in both directions between the Route 611 exit in Avon and 254 exit in Sheffield Village.
Four residences on Deerfield Drive in Avon were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
The truck was hauling alcohol and there was a leak from the trailer unit.
A HazMat team was called to the scene to handle the spill.
The driver of the tanker truck was extricated from the cab and was transported to Metro General Hospital.
Officials tell 19 News that the driver is in stable condition.
