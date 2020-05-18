Rocky River to reopen rec center, pools just in time for the summer

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Rocky River is opening recreation centers and pools just in time for the summer season.
The city said that the Don Umerley Civic Center will resume operations on Monday, June 1.
The Civic Center will likely have limitations to programming, spaces, and amenities.
The city is also tentatively scheduling the Outdoor Municipal Pool for opening on Monday, June 8.
Once the Governor’s Office gives the final ruling on specific guidelines surrounding the reopening of recreational centers and polls, the city of Rockey River said they would have a better understanding of how to follow the social distancing guidelines.
Rocky River will also reopen city park restroom facilities on May 23.
Playgrounds and basketball courts will remain closed until further notice.
