Scammers are coming for your stimulus check and your personal information

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Evidently, the scammers have stayed on the job through the pandemic.
The Federal Trade Commission is warning people who recently received or are waiting for their federal stimulus checks to be aware of the criminal element trying to steal either your money or your personal information.
Multiple scammers are trying to entice people who have recently received their checks with offers of Covid-19 testing kits, kits that are not FDA approved and simply do not work.
If you have Covid-19 symptoms, see your doctor and follow his advice regarding testing.
Robocalls have been a long time favorite of criminals who are trying to obtain your personal information and now they are targeting people waiting on their stimulus checks.
They’ll claim to be with the IRS and ask for bank account information or social security numbers to make sure you get your check processed.
The IRS will never call you on the phone.
Period.
You may also get a text message or an e-mail claiming to be from a government agency stating you need to click on a link they have sent to get your check processed.
Clicking on the link will result in malware attaching to your phone that could be used to steal your information.
Simply put, if you are due to receive a stimulus check, you will get it through direct deposit into your account or through the mail and you do not have to do anything to get the check processed.
Also, the Federal Trade Commission warns, be very careful if you get a check from a third party claiming to be related to your stimulus check.
Criminals are sending out checks, they look real and they ask that you call with or send in your information so you can cash the check at your bank.
They are simply stealing your information.
The IRS says there are still over 20 million people waiting on their stimulus checks so you can expect theses scams to be around for some time.
