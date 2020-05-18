Stark County man fights with deputies during arrest for drive-by shooting, officials say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man is in custody for allegedly shooting up a home in East Canton and then fighting with deputies.
Stark County Sheriff George Maier said at 10:41 p.m. on May 17, Jordan Harris shot at his neighbor’s home in the 3300 block of Orchard View Drive SE four times.
Nobody inside the house was hurt.
Maier said while Harris was being taken into custody, he resisted arrest and had to be subdued by deputies.
Harris is now charged with improper discharge of a firearm, attempted felonious assault and resisting arrest.
