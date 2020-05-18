Thousands of autoworkers return to work in Avon Lake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ford workers are back on the job Monday morning after being out of the plant for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Returning back to the Ford plant won’t be business as usual.
Workers will have to follow new extensive safety protocols.
The new safety protocol at Ford includes no-touch temperature scans when employees arrive at work, face masks for everyone in the building, 6 feet of spacing, and for those that can't be required to wear face shields.
Ford is also working on giving every worker a watch from Samsung that buzzes if workers get too close to one another.
Ford's CEO, Jim Hackett, commented on how the company will be enforcing social distancing guidelines.
“They have lots of consideration for social distancing one example is we used to have two people inside a vehicle as it’s going down an assembly line we stopped that,” said Hackett. “In addition to masks and screening and new kinds of testing.”
This change isn't just happening at Ford.
GM and Fiat Chrysler will also be following strict safety guidelines as well.
Soon the Avon Lake plant will even provide tests to workers with results available within 24 hours.
