Uber now requiring photos of driver and passengers in masks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Uber is taking extra precautions when it comes to driver and passenger safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Monday, all users will have to wear a mask or a face cover. This includes riders and passengers.
Riders and drivers will also have to confirm that they are wearing a mask by taking a selfie. The app will then verify that the driver is wearing a mask and let riders know when the driver is on their way.
The popular app is now allowing riders and drivers to give feedback and let the company know who isn’t wearing the proper safety equipment.
The company said that it is encouraging anyone who doesn’t feel safe to cancel their ride.
There will also be new limits for UberX and UberXL to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
Uber is now eliminating one less passenger seat for every ride.
For example, rides with UberX can have a maximum of three passengers and only in the back seats.
