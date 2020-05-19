Akron officials: If you mow it, you could own it

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Taking a look at that unused and vacant lot that is an eyesore to the neighborhood isn't always easy.
Vacant lots are rarely taken care of and can create a neighborhood to look less desirable than it is.
Well now, residents in Akron have the chance to take power into their own hands with a new initiative being laid out by city officials.
According to the Akron's Mayor Office, residents can acquire unused city lots, all they have to do is mow the property from June through November.
The City of Akron is calling its new project "Akron Neighborhood: Mow to Own."
The new program includes about 250 vacant lots selected by the city.
A map showing which vacant lots to mow can be found here.
Property owners adjacent to Mow to Own lots were mailed letters explaining the program, along with applications, which are due by June 15, 2020.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.