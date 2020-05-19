Beachwood closes Family Aquatic Center for 2020 summer season due to coronavirus concerns

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Beachwood is now making a hard decision when it comes to summer fun activities for all residents to enjoy.
The city has decided to close the Family Aquatic Center for the 2020 summer season due to coronavirus concerns.
In a statement released by Beachwood’s Mayor, Martin S. Horwitz, he explains that the city is looking out for the well being and health of residents in the city.
Beachwood officials said that before they made the final decision about closing the pool, they consulted with health officials to decide what was best for the city and the residents.
The city also noted that visitors would have to be severely limited, the staff would be at risk, and tasks needed to adhere to social distancing guidelines do not seem achievable.
