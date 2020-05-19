Cleveland City Council working to resuscitate hobbled recycling program

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is still trying to figure out how to recycle plastic bottles, cans, paper and other good during the pandemic.
Mayor Frank Jackson recently admitted that residents’ recyclable items are being dumped in the landfill, right alongside regular trash because of contamination.
Earlier this month some residents dropped off bags full of recyclables outside of Cleveland City Hall to protest how the city is handling its recycling.
City leaders believe communication and education are key.
Tuesday via Zoom they came together for an update and to try to come up with solutions.
Leaders say they are still committed to recycling, but that the program must meet the city’s financial needs.
This story is developing and will be updated.
