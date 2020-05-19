Cleveland gunman arrested after police chase in Lakewood (video)

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Justin Hill, 18, of Cleveland, was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding police, after a brief chase that began in Lakewood.
The incident started just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, when a 911 call was received about shots fired at a residence in the 2000 block of Morrison Avenue.
The caller said Hill came into the home and began shooting, but no one was hit.
Hill then returned to the residence, but by then Lakewood Police were waiting.
Officers chased Hill for less than a mile, until he slammed into a car at the intersection of Marginal Drive and Warren Road in Cleveland. Hill’s vehicle then crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home.
Hill ran from the cops, but was arrested a minute later. He was taken to the Lakewood Police Department where he was detained and charged.
Lucky Varouh lives next door to where the crash happened and was awakened by the incident.
Varouh said, “I saw a car that was lodged against that tree...and it was the whirling...the engine just kept on going...vroom, vroom!”
The driver that Hill ran into was taken by emergency personnel to a local hospital.
