Cleveland police charge driver in high-speed crash that left woman dead, 2 young girls seriously injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a 20-year-old man is being held criminally responsible for a crash that resulted in a woman’s death and serious injuries to her two children.
Robert Artis is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault in connection to a May 2 crash on Cleveland’s East side.
According to crash investigators, Artis was driving a Cadillac DTS at a high rate of speed along Kinsman Road when he crashed into a Chevy Cruz.
Artis fled from the scene and was later arrested while a female passenger in the Cadillac stayed at the crash site, Cleveland police say. She was not injured.
A 39-year-old woman who was riding as a passenger in the Chevy later died from her injuries in the crash suspected to have been caused by Artis, according to investigators.
Two girls in the Chevy, ages 5 and 7, were hospitalized with serious injuries.
Police say the driver of the Chevy and the front seat passenger were not hurt in the crash.
Artis is being held on $50,000 bond. According to records from the Cleveland Municipal Court system, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.
