Cleveland police looking for suspects that crept into house overnight and stole cars out of garage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four suspected car thieves are on the run after breaking into a home, stealing the keys and driving the vehicles right out of the garage.
On Sunday, around 3 a.m., police say that four males entered a home on the 2000 block of W. 7 St. and stole two vehicles, amongst other objects.
According to the report, police say that they broke into the home through the open garage door. Once inside the house, they took the victim’s car keys, cell phone, and both of the vehicles parked in the garage.
One vehicle is a black 2015 Ford Escape with the OH plate HEC2656, and the second vehicle is a white 2019 Chevy Malibu with the OH plate HCX4073.
Video surveillance cameras in the neighborhood caught the images of the suspects.
They were also seen in the neighborhood, checking multiple car doors.
If anyone knows anything about these thefts, please contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
