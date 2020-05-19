Cleveland police: Missing 50-year-old man last seen on May 15 at Olde River Yacht Club

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking the public to help locate a 50-year-old man who was last seen on May 15.
According to investigators, the last known sighting of Alexander Febres was on Friday at the Olde River Yacht Club along the lakeshore in Cleveland.
Police say Febres’ work van and a motorcycle he was seen riding on Friday night were located in the parking lot.
Febres was reportedly intoxicated and acting belligerent when he was last seen, Cleveland police report. He was seen partying with two females and his son that evening, but police were told Febres never returned to his boat at the Olde River Yacht Club.
The white male has black hair with brown eyes and is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall while weighing 170 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police detectives at 216-623-5318.
