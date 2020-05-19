‘Cruise the Zoo’ ticket sales on hold after Cleveland Metroparks Zoo website swamped with record number of visitors

“Due to demand and online ticketing issues, Cruise the Zoo reservations are temporarily on hold. We received record visits to our webpage and ticketing platform today which caused continued issues for guests attempting to purchase tickets throughout the day. As we work to address the issues, we have decided to take ticket sales temporarily offline. If you were unable to purchase tickets today, we apologize for your frustration. The event is not sold out and tickets for additional Cruise the Zoo dates (5/21-5/24 & 5/27-31) will be available soon once all issues are resolved. All tickets already sold will remain valid. Stay tuned to our social media pages for updates. Thank you for your patience and support of the Zoo during this time!”