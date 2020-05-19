Governor DeWine comments on death of Annie Glenn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn, died Tuesday of complications from the coronavirus.
She was 100.
Glenn died at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota, said Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement on the death of Glenn, stating that she was one of the most beloved Ohio natives, and one couldn't imagine John Glenn without Annie Glenn.
"It is impossible to imagine John Glenn without Annie and Annie without John. They grew up together, and their life-long love story was inspiring to us all," said Governor DeWine. "This is a very sad day for all Ohioans. Annie Glenn was certainly our most beloved Ohioan. She represented all that is good about our country."
To honor Glenn's legacy, DeWine has ordered all Ohio State flags and American flags to be flown at half staff.
A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.