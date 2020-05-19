Here’s what businesses are allowed to reopen this week under ‘Responsible RestartOhio’ plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Slowly, several different business sectors across Ohio have been granted permission from Gov. Mike DeWine to resume operations again.
The Governor has left the decision with the employer to begin business again on the provided date.
- Thursday, May 21 - Inside dining at restaurants can resume. Outside service was made available to customers beginning May 15.
- Thursday, May 21 - Campgrounds can reopen if the facilities can meet the required safety protocols.
- Friday, May 22 - Horse racing can resume, but spectators will not be permitted.
Companies that do open up will still need to abide by safety guidelines laid out in the Responsible RestartOhio plan.
Child care facilities, gyms and fitness centers, pools regulated by a local health department, and OHIO Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations will be allowed to reopen in the week to follow.
