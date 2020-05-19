Coronavirus death toll up to 1,760 in Ohio; 28,952 cases reported statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Health said 1,760 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 28,952 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a briefing on Tuesday to discuss the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Several additional business sectors are permitted to reopen this week, including restaurants with inside seating and the use of campgrounds across Ohio, as part of the Responsible RestartOhio plan.
As of May 18, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 4,706 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 1,846 cases and 164 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 5,117 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 1,357 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
