Levin Furniture could reopen soon as former owner on verge of saving company

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WOIO) - Robert Levin said on Tuesday that he has reached an agreement to save his company from bankruptcy, KDKA-CBS in Pittsburgh reports.
Levin had come close to rescuing the furniture business in March, but the deal flatlined when the pandemic hit the U.S.
Levin Furniture stores were headed to Chapter 7 bankruptcy and liquidation, but the new deal — which should be approved in the next two weeks — will allow for select stores to reopen in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
“We have worked tirelessly over the past two months for an opportunity to buy back the Levin Furniture brand,” said Levin in a prepared statement. “My goals have always been to protect as many jobs as possible for Levin associates, and to continue to serve our loyal customers. Today’s agreement is the first step in accomplishing those goals.”
Robert Levin also plans to help the customers who didn’t receive their furniture or refunds when the stores initially closed.
