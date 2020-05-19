Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain finally moving out, cloudy, and windy today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The cut off low pressure system is located in western Kentucky this morning. It will continue to track into Tennessee by this evening. The system is far enough away so that the heavy rain threat has ended. The rain will continue to pivot to the southwest this morning. Other than a few leftover showers in spots, I have us dry today. There will be plenty of clouds around. A thinner cloud deck east of Cleveland will lead to some hazy sun at times. An east wind will gust over 30 mph at times. Many afternoon temperatures warm to around 70 degrees for a high. I kept it cloudy tonight and breezy. An east wind is forecast at 10-20 mph. Temperatures drop to around 50 degrees overnight.