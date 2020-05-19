Northeast Ohio weather: Rain winds down this afternoon, significant warming on the way this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The cut off low-pressure system that has been plaguing our weather this week will continue to move away from us through the day.
Any lingering shower activity will come to an end through the morning and into the afternoon.
Today will be seasonable but cloudy and breezy.
Unfortunately, given the strong easterly winds moving over Lake Erie, Lakeshore Flood Warnings remain in effect for western areas.
With low pressure moving away from us, we’ll get a break in the rain tonight and tomorrow.
Unfortunately, the low will drift back in our direction for the end of the work week.
This means that we’ll be seeing occasional showers Thursday and Friday, although I don’t believe either day will be a total washout.
On Tuesday’s 19 First Alert Weather School, Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck teaches us about liquid density:
Sunshine and quiet weather will return for the weekend.
We’re also in store for a significant warm-up this weekend.
