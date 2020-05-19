ODOT anticipates less revenue, preparing for delays to less essential construction projects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lighter traffic means lighter fuel sales and, ultimately, lighter revenue for the Ohio Department of Transportation.
“There will be an impact to ODOT’s budget,” says Matt Bruning, press secretary for the Ohio Department of Transportation. ″What will that impact look like? At this point, we just don’t know right now."
ODOT has put the breaks on less essential construction and stalled two projects downstate before they even started, but projects already cruising, like Valley View Bridge construction, continue to drive ahead.
“The funding is already in place for that and so it will be completed,” says Bruning.
Gas prices have dropped due to falling demand, but that won’t affect ODOT revenue.
“The tax is a flat rate," says Bruning. "There’s a state tax of 38.5 cents on a gallon of gasoline. We get that set amount whether the gas is 89 cents a gallon or $4 a gallon.”
Bruning says despite the state-at-home order, work-from-home mandates, and out-of-state travel restrictions, he expects construction to continue through coronavirus prevention measures and for the long road ahead.
