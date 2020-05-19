Ohio National Guard helping at Ohio prisons due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio National Guard soldiers are helping out at several prisons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nine members are at the Belmont Correctional Institution near St. Clairsville where they are taking temperatures, vitals and providing other medical support.
They are also providing medical assistance at the Pickaway Correctional Institution in Orient.
In addition, Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. said guard members are providing temporary housing at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville and additional guard staffing for the Franklin Medical Center in Columbus.
Guard members have completed their work at the Marion Correctional Institution.
More than 900 guard members have also been serving at Ohio’s 14 local food banks and warehouses.
