‘Ohioans Protecting Ohioans’: Gov. DeWine loosens restrictions, places more public health responsibilities on people of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he is revising the statewide “Stay Safe Ohio” order to a urgent health advisory.
The Governor said the “Ohioans Protecting Ohioans” revision is necessary because of the evolving public health situation and places more responsibilities with the state’s residents.
The restrictions that were previously in place for individuals traveling to Ohio have been lifted, but unnecessary travel is still advised against.
The Governor is recommending that “young, healthy Ohioans” take precautions in public.
“We call upon your sense of personal responsibility and accountability to others," the Governor asked.
In regards to senior citizens and individuals with underlying health conditions, Gov. DeWine says the “Stay Safe Ohio” restrictions should still be followed.
The timeline setting dates for certain business sectors to reopen is still in effect.
This story will be updated.
