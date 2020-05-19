Parma pools will stay closed and summer concerts are canceled due to potential Covid-19 risks

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma officials have decided to keep the city’s pools closed this summer due to potential Covid-19 transmission risks.
“The main issue is the challenge of practicing safe social distancing at swimming pools. Enforcing social distancing as required by [Gov. Mike DeWine] would be difficult, if not impossible. To require children to remain six feet apart while [at] the pool is not practical,” Parma Mayor Tim Degeeter said in a prepared statement.
Other cancellations include:
- Parma-Parma Heights summer band concerts
- Parma family movie night
- Parma pride program
However, the city will allow several summer sports programs to move forward, including:
- Youth baseball/softball will start on June 29 (T-ball, as well as girls and boys ball leagues, are suspended until the summer of 2021).
- Adult softball will start on May 26, and will follow the governor’s guidelines
- A modified junior golf program will begin in mid-June.
- Youth tennis will tentatively begin with the scheduled second session starting July 6. (The first session is being canceled so the city can properly adapt to the governor’s guidelines).
If residents prefer that their child not participate in a sports program, call the Recreation Department at 440-885-8144 by 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 25 to request a refund.
Other nearby suburbs, including Avon, Berea, Solon and Twinsburg, have also canceled several of their summer activities and events as well.
