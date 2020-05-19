A portion of the Shoreway in Cleveland expected to be closed Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Attention drivers who take the Shoreway in Clevleand and use the I-90 exit.
Construction starting on Tuesday may cause an inconvenience for some drivers.
Starting at 6 p.m., the I-90 east ramp to SR 2 West will be closed between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Drivers looking for a detour will need to get on I-90 East and exit at E. 55th St. and then hop back on to I-90 West and take it to the State Route 2.
On Wednesday, SR 2 East ramp to I-90 east will be closed between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. for resurfacing.
Drivers looking for this detour will have to take I-90 West to St. Clair Ave. To I-90 East.
