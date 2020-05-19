SCAM ALERT: Police warning residents of COVID-19 contact tracing scam

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers issued a warning Tuesday about an ongoing scam in Cuyahoga County.
According to officials, scammers are contacting residents and claiming to be tracing COVID-19 contacts.
They then ask the residents for their Social Security number and/or bank account information.
Police reminded residents legitimate health agencies are calling people for contact tracing, but will not ask for Social Security numbers or bank account information.
Police added people should not click on any links or respond to texts saying you have been exposed to COVID-19.
You can report any suspicious calls or texts to http://ConsumerAffairs.CuyahogaCounty.US or call 216-443-SCAM.
