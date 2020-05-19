4th Ohio prison employee dies of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fourth Ohio prison employee has now died from COVID-19.
Correction Officer Dewane (Pete) Gannon worked at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient.
Gannon, 58, had worked there since July of 2010.
He had been off work with symptoms since April 20.
A nurse who worked at that same facility died earlier this week.
Bernard Atta was 61.
Tina Reeves, a nurse at Pickaway Correctional Institution, died of COVID-19 in April.
Reeves worked as as nurse in the prison system for 14 years.
“With a heavy heart, we send condolences to her family and loved ones in this most difficult of times. As we mourn the loss, but celebrate the life of Tina Reeves, we continue to pray for our staff working everyday to fight the war against COVID-19. Thank you to our staff who are making daily sacrifices to keep Ohio safe."
John Dawson was the first corrections officer to die of COVID-19.
Dawson, who also died in April, was assigned to the Marion Correctional Institution.
Officials said he did have underlying health conditions.
Dawson’s job duties included distributing equipment to jail staff members.
