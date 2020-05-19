Two victims rushed to UH after gunfire erupts in front of Cleveland liquor store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were rushed to University Hospitals on Tuesday night after a shooting on the city’s East Side.
The gunshots rang out at East 124th Street and Union Avenue, outside of Union Liquor.
One person was listed in serious condition, and the other victim was listed in critical condition.
Cleveland Police are investigating the shooting.
No arrests have been announced, and the identities of the victims have not been released.
