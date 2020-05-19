Uber driver shot in Cleveland, drives himself to the hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old Uber driver drove himself to the hospital after being shot early Tuesday, police said.
According to Cleveland police, the driver dropped off a passenger in the area of Martin Luther King Junior Drive and Woodstock Avenue around 3 a.m.
The victim told officers that is when a second man approached his car and tried to carjack him.
During the struggle, the Uber driver was shot in the chest.
He drove himself to University Hospitals for treatment.
The gunman remains on the loose.
