Urban League of Greater Cleveland holding virtual job fair to fill essential positions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The unemployment numbers have soared during the pandemic.
This is why one local group wants to make sure people are able to find a job.
Job fairs are typically done in person.
But Goren Dillard, from The Urban League of Greater Cleveland, says they will be holding a job fair virtually on Wednesday morning.
“Everyone’s been affected and impacted greatly by the social distancing so our lives have changed," he said.
Dillard said the Urban League is an economic first responder group.
The jobs that are being offered are all essential.
They want to make sure they connect employers with job seekers.
“We’ve had to be pretty nimble and adjust to tech platforms so we’re going to conduct this through a zoom meeting, and if the attendees exceed more than 100 people, then we will do a Facebook Live," he said.
You can expect employers from hospitals, grocery stores, and transportation.
The group is also a resource center for small businesses.
The job fair begins at 10 a.m.
You can register by clicking here.