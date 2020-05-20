Alert issued for missing 72-year-old Ohio woman last seen on May 18

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is hoping the public can help locate a 72-year-old woman who has been missing for several days.
According to state officials, Lynda Manders walked away from her Reynoldsburg-area home in Franklin County on May 18 and has not been seen since.
Manders is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair with green eyes.
She suffers from a heart issue and other medical and mental conditions that require medication, which she does not have with her, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Residents of Franklin, Delaware, Fairfield, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, and Union counties should be on the lookout and call police immediately if Manders is seen in the area.
