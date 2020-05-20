Body recovered on Whiskey Island, police have not confirmed the identity of the victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body has been recovered by the Cleveland Division of Fire Dive Team at the Olde River Yacht Club.
Members of the Second District Detective Bureau were on scene along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office when the body was found at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia with the Clevleand police said the identification of the individual will be determined by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examniner’s Office along with the cause of death.
Late last week police reported that an Alexander Febres, a 50-year-old man, was last seen on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Olde River Yacht Club.
The male was reportedly intoxicated and has not been seen since.
The police have not confirmed whether the body they found was Febres.
Anyone with information, please call detectives at 216-623-53188.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.