Bolivar man arrested for leading police on a chase, tossing gun out of car

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Bolivar man is accused of leading Akron police on a chase Tuesday and tossing a gun out of his car.
Akron police said they spotted Gabriel Witham pulling out of a closed business in the 500 block of W. Thornton Street just after midnight.
After checking the registration, police said they discovered the vehicle was stolen and attempted a traffic stop.
According to officers, Witham refused to stop and threw a white object out his driver’s side window.
Police said the chase ended several minutes later when Witham turned down Carey Avenue, a dead-end street.
Officers went back to where Witham threw the object out the window and said they found a .25 caliber handgun, wrapped in a white glove.
Witham is charged with willful flee, receiving stolen property and weapons under disability.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.